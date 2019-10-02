Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,192 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.94% of Portland General Electric worth $45,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

POR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.64. 23,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.18. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

