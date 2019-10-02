Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of AutoZone worth $37,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,128.00.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,084.56. 17,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,884. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $705.01 and a twelve month high of $1,186.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,078.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.