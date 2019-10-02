Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 1,381,637 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,381,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,855,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Corteva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $55,395,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $3,010,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 4,138,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

