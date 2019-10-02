Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 28,674 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,674 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.97% of Healthequity worth $39,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthequity by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 36.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Healthequity and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America set a $79.00 price target on shares of Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,461. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,987,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,711,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.