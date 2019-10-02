Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 123,484 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123,484 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.42% of Westrock worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock by 5,977.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 77.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,518 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Westrock by 29.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 663,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,134,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 2,876.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 422,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $7,060,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,984. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

