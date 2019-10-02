Rosenblatt Securities Analysts Give Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) a $184.00 Price Target

Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price target on Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Spotify to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.90. 2,055,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $180.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

