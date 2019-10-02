Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.50 ($14.94).

Several equities analysts recently commented on RR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,367 ($17.86) to GBX 1,239 ($16.19) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 225 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 864 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £1,944 ($2,540.18). Also, insider Irene Dorner purchased 2,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($20,122.83). Insiders bought 7,729 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,376 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON RR traded down GBX 35.40 ($0.46) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 740 ($9.67). The company had a trading volume of 4,504,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 723.40 ($9.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion and a PE ratio of -5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 777.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 861.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.