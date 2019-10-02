Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3,248.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $38,834,000. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 93.8% in the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 203,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 42.8% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,551,000 after acquiring an additional 72,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG stock traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. 58,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,841. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.23. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.