Rivetz (RVT) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $360,782.00 and $939.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.01013806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.