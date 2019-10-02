River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $210,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,665. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $929.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

