River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290,743 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.52% of ZIX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 2,185.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth about $4,787,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 702.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet cut ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 18,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,447. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

