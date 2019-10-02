River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $3.31 Million in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 464,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

ASPN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,314. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

