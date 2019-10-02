River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 293,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.53% of Energy Recovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,149,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 104.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 247,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock remained flat at $$9.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 76,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 4.39.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $440,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,084.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,635 shares of company stock valued at $447,339. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERII. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

