Rise Price Up 17.1% This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Rise has a total market cap of $442,707.00 and $564.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00036216 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001102 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002523 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 140,975,588 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

