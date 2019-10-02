RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,152 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,781. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.35. The stock has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.