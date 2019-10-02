Reviewing Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity BancShares and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity BancShares $181.28 million 2.25 $35.83 million $2.64 9.94 First Community Bankshares $124.74 million 4.07 $36.34 million N/A N/A

First Community Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity BancShares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity BancShares and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity BancShares currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.40%. Given Equity BancShares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equity BancShares is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Equity BancShares does not pay a dividend. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Equity BancShares and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity BancShares 12.75% 8.63% 0.96% First Community Bankshares 30.26% 11.07% 1.65%

Risk & Volatility

Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Equity BancShares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

