Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,926,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.81% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $289,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,060,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 379,498 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after buying an additional 1,344,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after buying an additional 235,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,108,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,125,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 125.7% in the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 74,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,593. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

