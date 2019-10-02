Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,755.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, Sistemkoin, Kucoin and IDEX. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $10,755.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037981 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.67 or 0.05420341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinZest, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

