Rentberry (BERRY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $88,960.00 and $5.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00189957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01012840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00089960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

