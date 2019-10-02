Rent.com.au Ltd (ASX:RNT) Insider Purchases A$12,960.00 in Stock

Rent.com.au Ltd (ASX:RNT) insider John Wood purchased 360,000 shares of Rent.com.au stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,960.00 ($9,191.49).

John Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, John Wood acquired 400,000 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,400.00 ($8,794.33).

The company has a market cap of $8.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.04. Rent.com.au Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of A$0.07 ($0.05).

Rent.com.au Limited operates real estate Websites focusing on rental property market in Australia. It accepts rental property listings from real estate agents, property managers, private landlords, developers, builders, retirement services, and universities. The company also provides services through mobile application, as well as offers advertising services.

