Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 258.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,977 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 61,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 598,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

