Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.36. Reliability shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 438,209 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Reliability Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

