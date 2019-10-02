Relex Achieves Market Capitalization of $600,359.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Relex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Relex has a market capitalization of $600,359.00 and $2,920.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relex has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01009016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,854,204,013 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

