Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 4,189 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.76. The company had a trading volume of 565,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day moving average is $191.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $202.23.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

