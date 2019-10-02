Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,856 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $5,196,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,109,072 shares of company stock valued at $576,446,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.73. 861,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,821,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $504.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.