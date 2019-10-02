Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Regional Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. 15,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,176. The company has a market cap of $315.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 48.69 and a quick ratio of 48.69. Regional Management has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, CFO Robert William Beck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $129,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $360,611.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 16,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $435,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 101,827 shares of company stock worth $2,723,614 and sold 130,319 shares worth $3,471,805. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Regional Management by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regional Management by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Regional Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Regional Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

