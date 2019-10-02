Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $35.60, approximately 621,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 561,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a current ratio of 14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Regenxbio’s revenue was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $250,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,991.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,662 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,675,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,582,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 196,944 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

