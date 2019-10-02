Red Pulse (RPX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $279,917.00

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Red Pulse has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001506 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Red Pulse Profile

Red Pulse (RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinrail, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.