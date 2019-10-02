Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 57,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 437.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Realty Income by 22.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Realty Income by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 652,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1,806.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.69. 45,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,016. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $77.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

