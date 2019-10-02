Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $93,478.75 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Charles Kissner sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $93,478.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 683,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rambus by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 143.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 222,251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rambus by 36.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.