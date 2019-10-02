Radium Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Radium has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,376.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00004363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020359 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,845,171 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,712 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.