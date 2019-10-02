QUINADS (QUIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,602.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. QUINADS has a market cap of $42,436.00 and approximately $20,602.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00078540 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00392547 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008651 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001254 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

