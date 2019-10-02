Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi and GOPAX. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $113,841.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.01013806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, DDEX, IDEX, GOPAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

