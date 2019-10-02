Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1,436.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038241 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.75 or 0.05351962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

