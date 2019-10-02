Quant Price Reaches $6.57 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $6.57 or 0.00078540 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a total market cap of $79.35 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

