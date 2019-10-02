QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.57. 305,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

