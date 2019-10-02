Qredit (XQR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $289,263.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $289,263.00 and approximately $1,355.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00035998 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010394 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001107 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000215 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

