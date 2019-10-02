Qbao (QBT) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $648,276.00 and $6,426.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000652 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

