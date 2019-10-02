Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,460,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.69% of Pure Storage worth $297,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 25.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. 100,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $185,371.80. Insiders have sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock worth $527,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

