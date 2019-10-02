Proton Token (PTT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.26 Million

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, FCoin and BCEX. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 29% against the dollar. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $277,572.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.01012649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023873 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,254,257,045 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinTiger, BitForex, LBank, DDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.