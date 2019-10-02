Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.12.

Several research firms have commented on PB. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. 25,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,840. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.57%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,614.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,049,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.