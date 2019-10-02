ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Trading Up 5.3%

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.69, approximately 128,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 43,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUG. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $4,786,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $554,000.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DUG)

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

