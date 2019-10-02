ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Trading Up 5.8%

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.18, approximately 107,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 196,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on ProQR Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

