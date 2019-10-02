Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after buying an additional 3,019,494 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $120.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,399. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $311.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

