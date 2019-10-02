Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSA)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 775% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug products for the unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica and radiation-induced fibrosis in head and neck cancer patients. The company is based in Hanover, Maryland.

