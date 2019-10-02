Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of PSC stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

