Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of McGrath RentCorp worth $76,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $68.33. 8,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $70.88.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $149,974.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $340,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $216,937.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,071 shares in the company, valued at $397,893.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,355,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

