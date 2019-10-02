Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.42% of Portland General Electric worth $68,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE POR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. 37,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

