Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $71,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,169. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total transaction of $1,693,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $1,465,699.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,093,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,812,129. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

