Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,015.88

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,015.88 and traded as low as $895.00. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at $903.00, with a volume of 1,946 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.09, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 889.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,015.88.

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Portmeirion Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.